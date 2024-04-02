Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.93.

Linde stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.64. The stock had a trading volume of 223,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,116. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.36. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $350.60 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $222.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

