Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,456 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $120.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,351,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.42. The firm has a market cap of $221.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

