Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 3,211 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after buying an additional 1,792,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,165,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3065 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

