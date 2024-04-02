Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 36,074 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 36,074 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,509,733,000 after buying an additional 8,171,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,490,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,992,918. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

