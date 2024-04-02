Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $3.89 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.06% of Planet Fitness worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,659,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

