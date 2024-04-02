Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $30.15 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 39.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Trading Down 0.0 %
AbbVie stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,508,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $319.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day moving average of $158.67.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
