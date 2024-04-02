Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $9.11 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $763.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $739.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.00. The company has a market capitalization of $725.88 billion, a PE ratio of 131.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $342.30 and a one year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

