Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for about 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $163,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,289,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:PHM traded down $4.23 on Tuesday, reaching $114.20. 1,927,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,902. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.80. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

Read Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.