Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 295 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,546 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Boeing stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.27 and its 200 day moving average is $209.46. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

