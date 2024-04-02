Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 4,695 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 610.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,925,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded down $7.14 on Tuesday, hitting $378.06. 2,136,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $452.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

