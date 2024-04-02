Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 547 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,826. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day moving average of $181.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

