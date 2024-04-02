Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 556 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE DLR traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.80. 1,707,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.00 and its 200-day moving average is $134.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.