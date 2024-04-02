Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.1 %

HLT stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.37. 1,349,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,579. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

