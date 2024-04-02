Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $147.72 million and $2.85 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002820 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 147,734,649 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

