Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.740 EPS.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $122.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,002,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,822. Paychex has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

