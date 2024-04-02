Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.700-4.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $121.44. 2,205,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,060. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in Paychex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

