PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.66. 10,077,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,082,516. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

