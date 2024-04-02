Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSON. Barclays lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.24) to GBX 965 ($12.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.06) to GBX 1,220 ($15.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 1,031 ($12.94) on Tuesday. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 749.40 ($9.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,046.50 ($13.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The company has a market capitalization of £7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,946.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 985.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 953.29.

In other Pearson news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 210 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,037 ($13.02) per share, for a total transaction of £2,177.70 ($2,733.74). 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

