Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $90.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Get Pentair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pentair

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $83.18. 756,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,485. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94. Pentair has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.