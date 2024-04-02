PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,588,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,498. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

