Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.2 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $265.23 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

