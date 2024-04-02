Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $336.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.81 and its 200 day moving average is $299.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.