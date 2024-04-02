Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,877 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.