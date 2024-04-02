Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nova by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Nova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nova by 20.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nova by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nova by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $178.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.41. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $190.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

