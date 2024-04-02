PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,789,000 after buying an additional 7,674,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,855,000 after acquiring an additional 847,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,459,000 after acquiring an additional 524,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. 1,693,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,858. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $49.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2443 dividend. This is a positive change from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

