PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 279,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 159,608 shares.The stock last traded at $92.33 and had previously closed at $92.59.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous dividend of $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 112.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

