Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,272,000 after purchasing an additional 277,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $21.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $646.56. The stock had a trading volume of 156,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,723. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $778.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $689.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 27,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $16,102,244.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,889,461.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total value of $6,786,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,011,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 27,613 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $16,102,244.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,889,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,563 shares of company stock valued at $96,528,749. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

