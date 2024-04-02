Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,996. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $2,223,265.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,201,458.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $2,223,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,201,458.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,731,137 shares of company stock worth $932,836,118 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

