Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 223,603 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. 14,522,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,096,418. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $156.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

