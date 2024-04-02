Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after buying an additional 123,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $677.71. The company had a trading volume of 167,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,857. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $438.59 and a twelve month high of $704.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $624.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.47.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

