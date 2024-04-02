Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,515 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for 2.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 1.40% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $93,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,821,000 after buying an additional 74,526 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 360,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,761. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

