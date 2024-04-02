Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 531 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.28. 1,770,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,666,085. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

