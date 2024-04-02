Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.61. 527,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.