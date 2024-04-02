Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 1,541 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 376,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.30. The company had a trading volume of 573,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,799. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

