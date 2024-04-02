Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 2,104 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $83.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,964. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.25.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

