Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 2,306 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.16. The company had a trading volume of 82,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,998. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

