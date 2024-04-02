Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 9,009 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Corp ON grew its stake in Brookfield by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,778 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $775,028,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,550. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.