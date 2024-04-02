Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,246,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 229,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,732,000 after buying an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,696,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.91. 20,019,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,376,820. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average is $92.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

