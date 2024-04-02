Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pinterest Stock Performance
Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,393,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,164,464. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,071,334.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $1,071,334.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 327,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,471 shares of company stock worth $5,829,781. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.
Pinterest Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
