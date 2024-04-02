Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PPSI. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd.

Shares of PPSI opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $58.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

