Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.55. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $9.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

