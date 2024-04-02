Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Financial Comparison

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Free Report) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Team17 Group and Playtika’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team17 Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Playtika $2.57 billion 1.04 $235.00 million $0.64 11.20

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Team17 Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Team17 Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Playtika 1 5 4 0 2.30

This is a summary of recent ratings for Team17 Group and Playtika, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Playtika has a consensus target price of $10.43, indicating a potential upside of 45.40%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than Team17 Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Playtika shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Team17 Group and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team17 Group N/A N/A N/A Playtika 9.15% -81.85% 9.16%

Summary

Playtika beats Team17 Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games. Team17 Group plc was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

