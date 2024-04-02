PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. 2,140,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PPL has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.00%.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PPL by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,645,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,236 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PPL by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 566,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after buying an additional 107,839 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

