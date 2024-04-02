Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of PRME stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,604. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. Prime Medicine has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $758.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prime Medicine news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 293.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 506.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

