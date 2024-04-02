Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the February 29th total of 108,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BPRN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. 10,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,110. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14. Princeton Bancorp has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

In other Princeton Bancorp news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 5,004 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $157,726.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 17,431 shares of company stock worth $536,568 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 372.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 197,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 41,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 39,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loan, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans, lines of credit, industrial, and residential first-lien mortgage loans.

