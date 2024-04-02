Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,666 shares of company stock worth $12,169,796. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.73. 699,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.26, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.