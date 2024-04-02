Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 518 Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.83. 47,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average is $59.27. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $50.63 and a one year high of $67.98.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

