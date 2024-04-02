Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 594 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 368,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Tenret Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,478,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. 2,451,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,599,138. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

