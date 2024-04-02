Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 594 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 368,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Tenret Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,478,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. 2,451,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,599,138. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

