Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,840. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

