Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,201 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,265,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Fiserv by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $8,837,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 59.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,227,000 after buying an additional 443,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $158.19. The company had a trading volume of 929,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,489. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

